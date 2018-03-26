Cruise Industry News 101

MSC Meraviglia: ‘8 Golden Pearls’ from Bureau Veritas

Sergio Castellano, Environmental Director, MSC Cruises -- Philippe Donche-Gay, President Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas -- Mattia Manzi, Master of MSC Meraviglia

Bureau Veritas has recognized MSC Cruises with the "8 Golden Pearls" award for sustainability and environmental stewardship onboard the MSC Meraviglia, the company announced. MSC becomes the first cruise line to take home the honors. 

Philippe Donche-Gay, President Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas commented: “MSC Cruises has demonstrated its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their operations and we commend the company for its wide-ranging, ongoing efforts in this space. The various sustainable and environmental technologies installed on the MSC Meraviglia, put the ship at the forefront of cleaner cruise operations. The Bureau Veritas 8 Golden Pearls award reflects MSC Cruises' commitment to excellence and continual improvement in environmental performance.”

Bud Darr, Executive Vice President Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, MSC Group said: “We are honored to receive this award, and we thank Bureau Veritas for their recognition and ongoing support. They are an invaluable partner on this journey and we look forward to continue making further progress in the area of environmental stewardship.”

Among the highlights onboard are an exhaust gas cleaning system and advanced wastewater treatment.

In addition to the waste water treatment, the ship has a holding capacity and Non-Discharge Operation of two days allowing for more autonomy and more flexible navigation, the company said.

In addition, the ship meets the high ISO 22000 standard for food safety. This certification covers food safety management systems across the entire food supply and preparation chain from "farm to fork.”

