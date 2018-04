Citing demand, Iceland ProCruises has added two departures to its 2018 program aboard a second ship, the Ocean Endeavour.

The sailings are nine days each, leaving on July 1 and July 10, respectively, and circumnavigating Iceland.

The Ocean Endeavour joins the Ocean Diamond, which operates for Iceland ProCruises on a seasonal basis on a long-term charter agreement.

Company executives told Cruise Industry News in 2017 that they were bullish on the future, and were eyeing a second ship.