Piraeus Hosts Crisis Training Demonstration

The Port of Piraeus has hosted a pilot demonstration of the European multi-agency counter terrorism training program (AUGGMED). Port officials called the demonstration successful following to previous demonstrations at the Leeds airport in the UK and the underground train station in Barcelona.

In Piraeus, the demonstration took place in the Miaoulis cruise terminal in the presence of port executives.

According to the port, AUGGMED training is based on simulation techniques using virtual reality and mixed reality techniques. The software is EXODUS, developed for crisis management by the University of Greenwich, and UNITY, a software for game machines, simulating responses to terrorist attack scenarios.

Ioannis Papagiannoipoulos, chief security officer at the Piraeus Port Authority, said in a prepared statement that in addition to natural disasters, terrorism continues to be a major threat to life and infrastructure across Europe and beyond.

He noted that the training models developed in AUGGMED offer realistic scenarios and can be used in a range of different locations.