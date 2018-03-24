Norwegian Opens Sales for Norwegian Encore

Sales are now open for the new Norwegian Encore. The Norwegian Encore will cruise out of Miami every Sunday, and sail seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean, beginning with her first journey on November 17, 2019 through April 12, 2020.

“Our decision to have the inaugural season of Norwegian Encore cruise the Caribbean reinforces our long-standing relationship with this region and strengthens our support to some of the most beautiful islands in the world,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to reveal the ship’s new features and amenities over the next few months, and look forward to continuing to offer our guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ultimate cruise vacation aboard our newest ship.”