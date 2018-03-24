Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Norwegian Opens Sales for Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Encore

Sales are now open for the new Norwegian Encore. The Norwegian Encore will cruise out of Miami every Sunday, and sail seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean, beginning with her first journey on November 17, 2019 through April 12, 2020.

“Our decision to have the inaugural season of Norwegian Encore cruise the Caribbean reinforces our long-standing relationship with this region and strengthens our support to some of the most beautiful islands in the world,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to reveal the ship’s new features and amenities over the next few months, and look forward to continuing to offer our guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ultimate cruise vacation aboard our newest ship.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide