Seabourn Ovation Completes Sea Trials

The Seabourn Ovation departed the Fincantieri shipyard on March 14, completing four days of success sea trials, where a team of officers and engineers tested the ship’s technical and mechanical systems, according to the Seattle-based cruise line.

The ship returned to the shipyard in Genoa on March 18, and staff and workers are putting the final touches on the ship.

The delivery ceremony of the ship is on schedule to take place on April 27, 2018.

“We’re now weeks away from delivery, and I’m very pleased with the progress and preparedness of the ship now that sea trials are complete,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “Our first revenue guests will board on May 5, and I know they will be excited to see this newest addition to the Seabourn fleet.”

The Seabourn Ovation will begin her maiden season with an 11-day inaugural voyage departing May 5, 2018, from Venice, Italy, to Barcelona, Spain. The ship’s naming ceremony will take place on Friday, May 11, in Valletta, Malta.