Carnival Opens Reservations for Carnival Panorama

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line today began accepting reservations for the 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama, which kicks off its year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera schedule from Long Beach, Calif., Dec. 14, 2019, according to a press release.

The ship will also offer a special one-time three-day cruise to Ensenada from Long Beach Dec. 11-14, 2019.

Following that, the ship will sail a week-long cruise program departing on Saturdays from Long Beach with three port calls: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. 

“Carnival Panorama promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet and we’re delighted to provide our guests with an opportunity to be among the first to sail on our first new ship on the West Coast in two decades,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

April 22, 2018
