MSC Partners with Michelin-Starred Ramón Freixa

MSC Cruises has announced a new partnership with Spanish chef Ramón Freixa, starting this April, according to a press release.

The company will introduce exceptional main dishes and tapas developed by Chef Freixa across the fleet, as well a selection of dishes designed especially for the Christmas and New Year menus, MSC said.

Plans are also underway to launch a theme cruise, according to MSC.

Working with MSC Cruises’ own team of chefs, Ramón Freixa will complete in-depth, interactive training, passing on his skill to enable all MSC Cruises’ chefs to recreate his signature dishes.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Freixa to our already impressive line-up of international chefs and restaurateurs, each selected as leading global experts in their respective cuisines.. With their own distinct styles, flair and vision, together they create a unique fine-dining experience for our guests,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “We seek to work with world-class experts in their field and to collaborate with partners who hold the same core values as us. Ramón Freixa is the perfect partner for us, sharing our strong Mediterranean heritage, the desire to innovate, a commitment to excellence and a real passion for food.”

Freixa is known for his ability to create a balance between tradition and avant-garde, taking his inspiration from his Mediterranean roots. In addition to being awarded with two Michelin Stars and three Sol Repsol for his eponymous restaurant in Madrid, he has also been recognized with awards for culinary excellence as best chef and best restaurant. Having two restaurants in Madrid and one in Columbia, making appearances on Spanish Celebrity Masterchef, and authoring four books, Chef Freixa holds international appeal.

Freixa commented: “My cuisine is based on three elements: produce technique, feeling and a search for magic, in which each dish is conceived to tell a story in sequences of flavor, texture and color. I have incorporated this approach into the recipes that I have created exclusively for MSC Cruises, reflecting our shared passion for the Mediterranean.”

As part of the Elegant Night celebrations, guests in the main restaurants on MSC ships will be able to enjoy Freixa’s signature dish, a mouth-watering Duck Royal with cream of foie gras and onions.

Guests in MSC's Yacht Club will be treated to a Glazed Pluma of Iberian pork with sautéed vegetables or for a lighter bite, along with tapas.