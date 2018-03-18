Hanseatic Inspiration to be Named in Antwerp

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will hold the naming ceremony for its second expedition ship, the Hanseatic inspiration on October 13, 2019 against the backdrop of Antwerp, according to the company.

It will be the first time in the city’s history that an ocean-going cruise ship has been christened in Antwerp. The announcement was made by the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises at a press lunch in the city.

Karl J. Pojer, who spoke to invited representatives of the press and the Deputy Mayor of Antwerp, Koen Kennis. Once she has been christened, the new expedition ship will set sail from Antwerp the following day for her 15-day maiden voyage to Tenerife with stops in Honfleur, and Guernsey, numerous destinations on the Iberian Peninsula, in Morocco, and in Madeira.

Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our second expedition ship, the Hanseatic Inspiration, against the beautiful backdrop of Antwerp. We have enjoyed many years of excellent collaboration with all of the city’s representatives and our choice of location for the ceremony demonstrates our deep connection with Antwerp. It also underlines our growth strategy for the international market.”

Koen Kennis, Deputy Mayor of Antwerp, added: “The Hanseatic Inspiration will be the first ocean-going cruise ship to be christened in the city of Antwerp. That is something very special. On behalf of the city of Antwerp, I would like to thank Hapag-Lloyd Cruises for the years of trust and confidence that the company has shown in the city.”