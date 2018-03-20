Industry Ready for 33rd Annual Marine Hotel Association Event

The 33rd annual Marine Hotel Association (MHA) conference and trade show is set for April 8 – 10, in Orlando, Florida. The niche group brings together small and large food and beverage and hotel suppliers with cruise line decision makers.

The potential is there for vendors. Carnival Corporation spent over $1 billion in food purchasing in 2017, according to its annual report.

Up the road from Carnival’s Miami headquarters is much smaller Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which will double its purchasing levels with the addition of a second vessel sailing from West Palm Beach in April.

Across the industry, growth and the need for an improved onboard product are driving purchasing volumes up. Looking toward the future, vendors are poised to reap the benefits of an expanding and profitable cruise industry.

The MHA, a not-for-profit independent group, is holding the event the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes. The event has always offered up a community-like feeling.

The MHA limits the size of its trade shows so that vendors are able to spend quality time with cruise line executives.

Exhibitors can also look forward to all breakfasts, dinners and events included in their exhibition package.

In addition, the MHA has been committed to the professional development of crew and officers, offering scholarships from the very beginning, and running programs jointly with educational institutions.

Being a non-profit organization, revenue from the trade show and memberships are funneled into scholarships and education.

Not only can vendors talk to cruise lines at their booths, if they are exhibiting, they can also interact at a pre-show golf tournament, a cocktail party to kick off the event, two hosted breakfasts and two hosted dinners.

The MHA is a not-for-profit international organization run by and for the cruise line industry and dedicated to enhancing the overall quality of the cruise experience.