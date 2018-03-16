Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Scanship to Retrofit AWP System on Insignia

Insignia

Scanship announced it had been awarded a contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to deliver and install a Scanship AWP (advanced wastewater purification) system aboard the Oceania Insignia.

The system will process all grey wastewater sources and black water to the industry highest environmental standard, the company said, in a statement.

"This will be the 13th contract for wastewater retrofit we will be doing for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the second for Oceania Cruises. We are thrilled to continue delivering systems to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and supporting their commitment to cleaner oceans and sustainable seafaring," said CEO Henrik Badin.

This standard is specified as IMO Marpol MEPC 227 (64) with chapter 4.2 for special area Baltic Sea including phosphorus and nitrogen removal. The installation will be done during the fall of 2018.

