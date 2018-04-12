‘Phenomenal’ Momentum at Windstar

“We entered this year up 40 percent on bookings,” said John Delaney, president of Windstar Cruises. “Our wave pricing is up 30 percent year over year. It’s phenomenal, people see the value.”

Since taking over the Seattle-based operation in 2016, Delaney has put a new executive team under him, entered the expedition market, re-done the line’s deployment and expanded international distribution.

Star Legend in Asia

In early January Delaney spent two weeks aboard the Star Legend on a new Southeast Asia itinerary. He brought along other senior executives, who spent time listening to the crew, officers and guests and also inspecting the ship.

In July he plans to visit four ships in nine days.

“You can’t run a cruise line sitting in Seattle,” Delaney added.

With the Star Legend making calls in the Philippines, the company let crew invite their families aboard. There was also a celebration lunch for crew and their families at a hotel in Manila.

Expedition Expansion

This summer the Star Legend launches the company's Signature Expeditions program in Alaska, offering guests zodiac landings, kayaking and in-depth hikes ashore.

“That is a strength for Windstar … the size of our ships is part of our ability to deliver a destination in a special way,” Delaney said.

Expect the program to be rolled out worldwide on the line’s other ships as well, as the other five vessels all sport aft marinas making launching possibilities relatively easy.

Deployment Changed

Windstar has put some 150 new ports on its deployment.

“The company had a pretty basic itinerary set it ran, and didn’t deviate much,” Delaney said. “We are putting the ships in the right places.”

The new cruises and new regions are also helping drive bookings from repeat guests that want to go somewhere new.

Next up, the company plans to develop shore excursions and onboard enrichment content to further enhance the new deployments while also building its local cuisine program.

With many guests booking back-to-back cruises, a new 14-day menu cycle has been introduced by Graeme Cockburn, corporate executive chef.

“Nothing repeats,” Delaney said. “We have fully integrated the James Beard Foundation menu items. We’re really dialing up everything culinary.”

Expansion Time

“We have a very supportive owner (Xanterra Parks & Resorts),” Delaney hinted, adding he thinks the brand can own the small-ship cruising market.

“We have proven you can be quite profitable by staying small and getting (the profit) in pricing and occupancy.”

---

Go inside the luxury sector of the global cruise industry with the the 2018 Cruise Luxury Market Report which is now available from Cruise Industry News.

The new report outlines the booming top-end of the cruise industry in a 60-page PDF detailing strategies of all the key luxury cruise brands, with capacity growth projections through 2027 and more key analysis.

Click here to learn more and order the report.