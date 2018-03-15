Cruise Industry News 101

Fincantieri Cuts Steel for New Regent Ship

Seven Seas Splendor

Construction has started for Regent's Seven Seas Splendor as Fincantieri cut steel for the ultra-luxury ship in a ceremony today at a shipyard in Ancona.

The ceremony was attended by Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises; Robin Lindsay, Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and, for Fincantieri, Giovanni Stecconi, Director of the Ancona shipyard.

The new ship will debut in 2020, she is 224 meters long with accommodations for 754 passengers.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report