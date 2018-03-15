Fincantieri Cuts Steel for New Regent Ship

Construction has started for Regent's Seven Seas Splendor as Fincantieri cut steel for the ultra-luxury ship in a ceremony today at a shipyard in Ancona.

The ceremony was attended by Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises; Robin Lindsay, Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and, for Fincantieri, Giovanni Stecconi, Director of the Ancona shipyard.

The new ship will debut in 2020, she is 224 meters long with accommodations for 754 passengers.