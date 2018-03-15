Windstar Back to Asia with 27 Cruises

Windstar Cruises will be back in Asia for the 2018-2019 season with 27 total sailings on the Star Legend, and four completely new cruises, according to a statement.

Windstar has increased departures for popular Japan cruises timed with its famous cherry blossom season and fall foliage.

New Asia itineraries include a comprehensive exploration of greater China; an Asian “pop culture” journey from Tokyo to South Korea and Beijing; a Thailand and Malaysia cruise big on beaches and big cities; and a new itinerary discovering Indonesia, including Bali, Windstar said.

“Windstar is able to do so many things in Asia that only small ships can do,” says Windstar President John Delaney. “We can sail up rivers and dock in the central areas of Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok. We can anchor off Patong Bay in Phuket, Thailand and small islands in Indonesia like Pulau Bawean on the Java Sea. We visit small ports in the Philippines giving our guests access to places found at the top of Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Islands and Best Beaches lists. Places like Palawan, home to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River, one of the new seven natural world wonders, and beautiful Boracay with white sand beaches perfect for snorkeling. All of our itineraries are carefully crafted by knowledgeable experts with scenic cruising and active exploration in mind. Our new Star Collector sailings have been extremely popular, they combine in-depth itineraries into longer back-to-back sailings, meaning real time for travelers to discover ancient traditions and contemporary cultures.”

Windstar also offers a variety of pre- and post-cruise packages in Asia, including a trip to Angkor Wat from Bangkok and a visit to Beijing’s Great Wall. In addition, Windstar offers more than 200 shore excursions in Asia in 2018/19, including experiences like visiting a traditional Malay home, exploring Komodo National Park on foot, and participating in a night tour of Shanghai with dinner on The Bund.

New cruises include "Comprehensive Indonesia Exploration," sailing 11 days; a 11-day Bangkok to Singapore sailing, titled "Thai Temples, Malaysian Monarchs;" a 11-day cruise, the "Comprehensive China Exploration," from Hong Kong to Beijing (or reverse); and another 11-day option, the "Pop Culture Kings of Asia," from Tokyo to Beijing (or reverse).