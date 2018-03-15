Carnival Launches Upgrade Program for Travel Agents

Carnival Cruise Line said it is providing travel agents an opportunity to offer "specially priced" cabin upgrades to their booked clients with its new “Be the Hero” program.

Travel agents may opt in via the line’s travel agent web site, GoCCL.com, to receive special upgrade offers sent only to participating agents. All confirmed and paid upgrades will be fully commissionable.

“We know how much our guests value the experience of booking with travel agents and this upgrade opportunity provides an additional way for agents to deliver enhanced sales and service to their clients,” said Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Sales & Trade Marketing, Adolfo Perez. “Our research shows that guests who sail in upgraded accommodations have a greater tendency to continue booking at that level moving forward, making this an ongoing upsell opportunity for our travel partners.”

Upgrade offers will range from upgrades within the booked category, from an interior to an ocean view or balcony, and an ocean view or balcony to a suite. Upgrades are based on availability and are offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Upgrade offers as part of the “Be the Hero” program will be sent to agents with eligible bookings who have registered for the program. Offers will be sent on a weekly basis to all travel agents registered for the program starting April 11, 2018. Travel agents may register to participate in the program starting today through April 4, 2018.