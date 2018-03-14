Oceania Announces New High Speed Internet

Oceania Cruises said it will introduce its new Wavenet high-speed internet fleetwide.

“With our new Wavenet high-speed internet, our guests and crew can continue to surf, post and stream aboard our ships from anywhere around the globe, just as they would at home,” stated Bob Binder, president & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Free and unlimited Wavenet service will be included for all stateroom and suite categories on all sailings. A streaming upgrade, Wavenet Prime, is available for $9.99 per day for guests who wish to stream movies, music, or videos, the company said.

Wavenet and Wavenet Prime will be available on the line's vessels by the end of April.