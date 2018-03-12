Aurora Expeditions Adds to Senior Leadership Team

Aurora Expeditions has expanded its global sales team with the hiring of two new sales-focused directors spanning the UK, Europe and North America, according to a statement.

Craig Upshall has been appointed to the role of Sales Director UK and Europe, while Edith Beaudoin has been appointed to the role of Sales Director North America, the company said.

Following what Aurora said was a strong response for the new ship, Greg Mortimer, both hires will assume responsibility for maximizing sales potential for its inaugural 2019/2020 polar season in their respective markets.

Robert Halfpenny, managing director of Aurora Expeditions, said: “For more than 25 years we’ve been driven by a pioneering spirit, and we’ve always chosen the best people to help us do it. We warmly welcome Craig and Edith to our team and look forward to setting a new standard for expedition cruising globally while continuing to provide the authentic, small group adventures that we are known for”.

Upshall joins the team with over twenty years of global experience in the travel and tourism industry. For the past seven years he was employed with Rocky Mountaineer as business manager for Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. Previously Craig worked with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, and also held senior roles with Island Cruises and American Airlines.

Beaudoin joins the team with ten years of international travel trade experience holding an array of sales roles in North America. Most recently, Edith has spent the past year in Nicaragua assisting a not-for-profit organisation build tourism to Nicaragua and the surrounding area of Central America.





