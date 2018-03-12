Mercier Named to Hurtigruten North America Director Position

Hurtigruten has promoted Beth Mercier to Director, National Accounts for the Americas, according to a prepared statement.

“Beth Mercier will strengthen our support for expedition selling agents, especially among our newly-identified strategic accounts. Her can-do attitude and willingness to take on new challenges makes Beth an especially good fit for this position as we broaden and deepen our travel agent relationships,” noted Hurtigruten Americas President, William Harber.

Mercier will position Hurtigruten as the preferred Expedition supplier of choice among national consortia and trade partners, the company said.

She’ll identify new, high-potential agencies and agents and, working with Hurtigruten’s regional business development veterans, drive additional growth in the Americas. She will also continue to represent Hurtigruten at trade events and seminars and conduct workshops and webinars to educate trade partners.

“I’m so pleased with my appointment and look forward to working with our national consortia and trade partners to grow their Hurtigruten expedition cruise business,” Mercier said.

She was most recently Hurtigruten’s Director of U.S. Explorer Sales, based in its Seattle, WA regional headquarters. Over her career, she’s managed increasing areas of responsibility in nationally-recognized tour operator, hospitality, and expedition cruising companies.