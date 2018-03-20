Ultra Lux Experience

The addition of the 604-guest Seabourn Ovation will round out the line’s fleet at five ships as the Seabourn brand marks its 30th anniversary this year.

“Quite frankly that is a perfect way to celebrate our leadership in the ultra-luxury category,” said Rick Meadows, president, Seabourn.

The additional ship will boost capacity and further help the line offer more varied deployment options, Meadows noted.

“For five ships, we are offering a pretty comprehensive deployment,” he said.

The Encore and Ovation were designed by Adam D. Tihany, and Meadows said it was an execution that moved the company forward.

“They are elegant, residential and comfortable,” he said. “All the parts, from the way the furniture has been designed to the colors, lighting and artwork, it’s well done.”

The Seattle-based company has increased its marketing efforts, not only reaching out to new luxury travel prospects, but working to retain repeat guests.

“We are extending the story and clearly articulating what Seabourn does that is different,” Meadows explained. “And we are making that story appealing and understandable for the guests who have not cruised before.”

Meadows described the modern luxury traveler as moving to value experiences over acquiring souvenirs.

“The most important thing to them is an authentic experience,” Meadows told Cruise Industry News. “We are focused on offering those curated experiences.

There is also the company’s Ventures program, offering zodiac landings and kayaking on select itineraries along with an expedition team aboard.

While the excursions may carry a cost, onboard programming and in-depth lectures are complimentary.

“You are able to have an expedition experience, and are able to enjoy it in an absolute fine ultra-luxury setting in every sense of the word, with all the comforts and elegance you don’t often find in the category,” Meadows added.

Excerpt from Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine: Spring 2018