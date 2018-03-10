Sea Cloud Cruises Announces Itineraries for 2019

Sea Cloud Cruises has published its sailing itineraries for 2019.

Bookings are now open for the 2019 itineraries, according to a press release.

The fleet of Sea Cloud Cruises consists of two sailing ships: the Sea Cloud, welcoming 64 guests onboard and the Sea Cloud II, with 94 guests.

Sailing trips include a premiere 16-night sailing around the British Isles from Portsmouth to Edinburgh and a premiere sailing to Cape Verde, visiting five islands. Among highlighted trips for 2019 is also a special viewing of the Bucket Regatta in St. Barts, which sees a fleet of more than 40 sailing yachts racing.

Among the highlights are the Sea Cloud and the Sea Cloud II sailing together for seven nights from Casablanca to Las Palmas.