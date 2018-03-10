Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Sea Cloud Cruises Announces Itineraries for 2019

Sea CloudSea Cloud Cruises has published its sailing itineraries for 2019.

Bookings are now open for the 2019 itineraries, according to a press release.

The fleet of Sea Cloud Cruises consists of two sailing ships: the Sea Cloud, welcoming 64 guests onboard and the Sea Cloud II, with 94 guests.

Sailing trips include a premiere 16-night sailing around the British Isles from Portsmouth to Edinburgh and a premiere sailing to Cape Verde, visiting five islands. Among highlighted trips for 2019 is also a special viewing of the Bucket Regatta in St. Barts, which sees a fleet of more than 40 sailing yachts racing.

Among the highlights are the Sea Cloud and the Sea Cloud II sailing together for seven nights from Casablanca to Las Palmas.

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Vigor

