Crystal Introduces New River Vessel to Its Fleet

Crystal River Cruises welcomed the Crystal Debussy to its fleet, which will debut next month. The latest addition to the Crystal portfolio brings the river fleet to four river ships since Crystal launched its river experience in 2016, according to a statement. The vessel was delivered from MV Werften earlier this week.

The 106-guest Crystal Debussy will travel along the Rhine River, beginning with her April 9, 2018 maiden voyage round-trip from Amsterdam. Throughout 2018 and 2019, the ship will sail routes of seven and 10 days between Amsterdam and Basel along the Rhine and Moselle rivers, visiting Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.

In addition, Crystal will welcome the Crystal Ravel to the fleet next month, joining sister ships: the Crystal Bach, the Crystal Mahler, the Crystal Debussy, and the line’s first river ship the Crystal Mozart.

Crystal River Cruises also recently unveiled Crystal Collection of more than 200 shore-side adventures to enhance the journey. Each river itinerary features Signature Events, events that offer musical performances in landmarks including Vienna’s Belvedere Palace, Linz’s St. Florian Monastery, Rüdesheim’s Monastery Eberbach, and others. Excursion group sizes are limited to no more than 15 guests.