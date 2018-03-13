Valmet to Upgrade Automation on Mariner of the Seas

Valmet will upgrade the Damatic XDi automation system to a Valmet DNA system onboard the Mariner of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International.

With this upgrade, the operators of the machinery and air conditioning systems will have a modern and efficient Valmet DNA user interface, including a state-of-the-art history storage and data analyzing and reporting tools, the company said.

Valmet's delivery will take place in April 2018 and will be completed in late June 2018.

"Valmet has a long track record of supplying and upgrading automation systems on Royal Caribbean's ships. With this upgrade of the Damatic XDi system, which has reliably served the ship since its installation in 2003, the control room and process controller parts of the system will be transformed to the latest Valmet DNA technology platform," said Per Syvertsen, Senior Technical Manager, Marine Automation Applications, Valmet.