Jamaica Port Authority

Valmet to Upgrade Automation on Mariner of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Valmet will upgrade the Damatic XDi automation system to a Valmet DNA system onboard the Mariner of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International.

With this upgrade, the operators of the machinery and air conditioning systems will have a modern and efficient Valmet DNA user interface, including a state-of-the-art history storage and data analyzing and reporting tools, the company said. 

Valmet's delivery will take place in April 2018 and will be completed in late June 2018.

"Valmet has a long track record of supplying and upgrading automation systems on Royal Caribbean's ships. With this upgrade of the Damatic XDi system, which has reliably served the ship since its installation in 2003, the control room and process controller parts of the system will be transformed to the latest Valmet DNA technology platform," said Per Syvertsen, Senior Technical Manager, Marine Automation Applications, Valmet.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Rational