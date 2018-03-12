Silversea Launches Seven Continent World Cruise

Silversea has opened sales on its 140-day, 62-port, 32-country world cruise in 2020. Departing Fort Lauderdale on January 6, 2020, the Silver Whisper will be the first ship to visit all seven continents on a world cruise, the company said.

Among the highlights, the voyage will pass through both the Northern and Southern Fjords

“It is with pride, excitement and passion that we announce the general opening of sales for our World Cruise 2020,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief marketing officer at Silversea. “This itinerary not only demonstrates Silversea’s destination expertise and willingness to innovate, but also our care and attention to our guests’ preferences: we have sought feedback from our most loyal World Cruisers in order to create the only seven-continent World Cruise available. In utmost luxury, guests will witness unforgettable spectacles, experience unexpected events, and can enjoy a tailor-made collection of overland programs. Silversea invites the curious, the adventurous, and the pioneers of travel to experience the earth’s most authentic beauty, which remains out of reach for most.”

From Florida, the Silver Whisper will sail to the Caribbean and South America before calling on Antarctica.

Then the ship heads to French Polynesia, and calls that follow include Papeete, Bora Bora, and Vanuatu. Sydney, Melbourne, and the Southern coast of Australia precede Bali, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Mumbai, among others.

Next, the ship will sail between Mumbai and Rome, navigating the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

Following the coasts of France, Spain and Portugal, the Silver Whisper will then head for Dublin and then the Norwegian Fjords , with the cruise concluding in Amsterdam on May 25.