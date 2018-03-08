Holland America Announces Retail Revamp

Holland America Line has announced a new retail experience onboard, part of an ongoing brand evolution, according to a statement.

The new retail plan introduces new products and services, including an expanded logo collection, locally cultivated items, a new Fujifilm photo space and new supplier partnerships.

The retail rollout began with Veendam and expands to Maasdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Oosterdam, Prinsendam, Rotterdam, Westerdam and Zaandam over the coming months.

To launch and oversee the new program, Patrick Kells joined Holland America Group as director of retail, reporting to Kelli Coleman, vice president, onboard revenue, photo and retail.

“Over the past several years we have significantly elevated our entertainment, enrichment and culinary programs to enhance the way our guests experience the global destinations we visit,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “This new retail strategy continues the path of introducing innovative, new shipboard opportunities to exceed the expectations of travelers today and in the future. With more premium products and selections that reflect the destinations they are visiting, plus an interactive and engaging new photo area, our guests will enjoy more meaningful keepsakes from their cruise.”

Holland America Line is partnering with Fujifilm for a new, interactive, creative photo space onboard that will enable guests to immediately print their photos from their mobile phones or memory cards using instant photo machines, the company said. Guests also will be able to share cruise photos by creating souvenirs featuring images from their cruise on product offerings such as photo books, mugs, shirts, keychains, magnets, mousepads and more.

The new retail program will also showcase unique products from local artisans and designers that capture the cultures visited around the world.

The company said it is "looking to make shopping more engaging and meaningful, and interactive and enriching events will be offered so guests can see the different items and peruse the space with guidance from helpful yet unobtrusive shop staff."

Holland America has hired Sofia Fiori, a luxury brand recognized worldwide for its designs, to operate the premium line’s new fine jewelry and watch area.