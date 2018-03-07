Ritz-Carlton Teases Deployment

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has teased itineraries and shore excursion categories for its new cruise brand.

The company said its guests will benefit from a dedicated Concierge Ashore in addition to five distinct categories of shore excursions, including "Iconic Sights; Stirring the Senses; Cultural Connections; Active Explorations; and Epicurean Experiences."

Sample itineraries:

Note: dates were not available.

Christmas Voyage: St. Barths, St-Maartin, Martinique, Union Island

New Year's Voyage: Jost van Dyke, Tortola, Antigua, Monserrat

Caribbean Yachtman's Voyage: Scarborough, St. Georges, Union Island, Canouan, Bequia

Christening Voyage: Samana, Santo Domingo, San Juan, Vieques, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Fort-de-France

Caribbean Yachtman's Voyage: Monserrat, Nevis, Norman Island, Tortola, St. Barth

Caribbean Yachtman's Voyage: St. Georges, Scarborough, Tobago Cays, Canouan, Union Island

Transatlantic Sailing: 8 Sail Days, Canary Islands (Las Palmas & Arrecife)

Greek Isles: Kythira, Santorini, Mykonos, Nafplion

Monaco F1 Race: Monaco, Cannes, Calvi, Marseilles, Cassis

French Riviera Highlights: Villefranche, Antibes, St. Tropez, Roses

Balearic Islands Yachtman's Voyage: Ibiza, Formentera, Mahon, Soller, Palma de Mallorca

Return Home: Vigo, Bilbao, Biarritz, Bordeaux

Baltic Highlights: Copenhagen, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Mariehamn Islands, Stockholm

“The itineraries and intimate shore experiences are not only unique and forward-thinking in their design, but illustrate our commitment to providing rare opportunities to today’s luxury traveler,” said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. “Combining The Ritz-Carlton’s unparalleled service with journeys created specifically to offer immersion into the culture of the destination, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will set a new standard in sea travel and redefine the yachting experience.”

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection itineraries and programs on land were created with the yachting lifestyle in mind and will offer a relaxed pace and intimate, highly personalized experiences on shore,” said Douglas Prothero, Managing Director, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We are thrilled to share the curated voyages and look forward to introducing guests to the local cultures of each destination through our Shore Collection while offering the best luxury accommodations at sea.”

More from the official news release:

Stirring the Senses is ideal for those wishing to focus on wellness and wellbeing and may include sunrise and sunset yoga in the Grenadines or an encounter with a spiritual shaman. For guests who wish to give back, Cultural Connections will offer the opportunity to spend a day helping protect wildlife or the natural environment, among other philanthropic activities. Active Explorations caters to travelers looking for outdoor adventure such as swimming with turtles in Tobago Cays or a private sea kayak tour off the coast of Reykjavik, Iceland. Guests can also sail into a world of culinary exploration through Epicurean Experiences by visiting a renowned winery in Bordeaux with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection sommelier or learning to grow baby oysters in a private farm in Sete, France.

Meanwhile, for the discerning traveler seeking the most personalized way to explore a destination, a Concierge Ashore will be available to help craft a bespoke experience on land which will be meaningful and authentic. This may include insider access to a popular attraction or exploring a local community with a private guide.