New Cruise Ship Orderbook Now 106 Ships Going to 2027

Tuesday cruise ship newbuilding deals from Ponant and Torstein Hagen’s Viking Ocean Cruises have pushed the global cruise ship orderbook from a record high of 98 ships to start the month of March to the triple digits, with 106 newbuilds now on order through 2027.

Viking Ocean Cruises confirmed a deal with Fincantieri to build another six ships, with deliveries in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027, while Ponant will get another two Explorer-class vessels from VARD in 2020, where Fincantieri is the majority shareholder.

By 2021, Ponant will have a fleet of 12 vessels, while Viking is aiming for a grand plan of 16 ocean ships by 2027.

By the numbers, with 106 ships on order, the average capacity is 2,470 guests with a cost of $607 million.

The total orderbook value is over $64 billion, with 261,812 berths on order.

April 22, 2018
