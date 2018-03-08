AIDA to Christen AIDAnova at Meyer Werft

AIDA Cruises announced the AIDAnova will be christened at Meyer Werft on August 31, 2018, as part of a open-air christening show and live concert featuring DJ David Guetta.

“We want to share our excitement about the first ship of a new AIDA generation with as many people as possible and are looking forward to an unforgettable AIDA Open Air with 25,000 guests. At the same time, celebrating at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg the first christening of a cruise ship after more than 20 years, is our way of expressing our gratitude to the many thousands of people who have contributed to the construction of AIDAnova, the eighth AIDA cruise ship to be built on the Ems,” said AIDA President Felix Eichhorn.

Guetta will be performing his only open-air solo concert in Germany at the AIDA Open Air in 2018.

Advance ticket sales for the AIDA Open Air start on Friday, March 9, 2018, at 10:00 am at www.eventim.de, www.aida.de and www.aida.de/aidanova and, starting on March 12, 2018, at www.nordwest-ticket.de and all advance ticket outlets.

Tickets are offered at the price of 35 Euros plus the booking fee.

Shortly after the christening, AIDAnova will embark on its first voyage in the middle of September and will head for Eemshaven in the Netherlands, the company said. Delivery is scheduled for November.