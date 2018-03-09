Seabourn Names Elaine Paige as Godmother of Ovation for Valletta Christening

Elaine Paige will serve as godmother to Seabourn's new Seabourn Ovation, according to a company press release.

The naming ceremony will take place Friday, May 1 in Valletta, Malta during a ceremony that will light up the dramatic UNESCO World Heritage site and the 2018 European Capital of Culture.

"Elaine's talents are boundless and, like Seabourn, the world is her stage and she is constantly seeking out new adventures," said Richard Meadows, President of Seabourn. "She has created so many memories for her audiences, just as we do for our guests, on every voyage they take. We are thrilled to have such an accomplished performer launch Seabourn Ovation on her maiden voyage."

"I am so honoured to have been asked to be Godmother to Seabourn Ovation," said Paige. "Seabourn's legendary service has the same DNA as a hit West End show: a dedicated cast of professionals who all come together to deliver a superb performance, whatever their role. I can't wait to board the beautiful Seabourn Ovation and send her off into the world!"

Paige originated the role of Eva Peron in Evita, followed by Grizabella in Cats and Florence in Chess. She has starred in more West End and Broadway musicals than anyone else of her generation - from Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Anything Goes, Sunset Boulevard, to The King & I; Sweeney Todd and Follies - and many more.

With an impressive and glittering roster of accolades, Elaine bears the unofficial title of "The First Lady of British Musical Theatre." She has defined musicals and has simply set the gold standard. In 1995, she was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to Musical Theatre by HM Queen Elizabeth II.

A thrilling live performer, Elaine has delighted audiences around the world, from The White House, The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and The Sydney Opera House to The Bolshoi, New York's Lincoln Center, and London's Royal Albert Hall. She has recorded 22 solo albums, has been featured on seven cast albums, and earned eight consecutive gold and four multi-platinum discs, achieving chart topping hits including signature tunes Don't Cry for Me Argentina and I Know Him So Well.

Her television work includes drama on BBC & ITV, her own series on SKY Arts, and more roles to be aired on BBC & ITV this year. She continues to host her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige On Sunday, regularly attracting 2.5 million listeners every week.

When not performing, Elaine works tirelessly for charities including The Children's Trust. She is President for the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, an Ambassador to the Royal Voluntary Service and an Artistic Associate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Other charities include Breast Cancer Campaign, the Royal Academy of Dance Silver Swans, and Support Dogs amongst many others.