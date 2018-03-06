Crystal Reveals More Details on Endeavor

Crystal Cruises has the latest details and images of its upcoming expedition yacht, Crystal Endeavor.

Crystal president and CEO, Tom Wolber, announced the ship will be 19,800 tons and be an all-suite, purpose-built polar class yacht.

“Crystal’s entrance into the expedition cruising industry is a natural response to the demand from an increasing segment of travelers, craving more immersive and active experiences in lesser known destinations around the world,” Wolber said. “Our guests will enjoy a truly unforgettable adventure onboard Crystal Endeavor, without sacrificing the standard of excellence and luxury of the Crystal brand that they know and love.”

Specialty restaurants will include Prego, which serves traditional Italian fare, and will also host Crystal’s signature “Vintage Room” winemaker dinners; and Umi Uma, serving signature sushi and specialties from Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Crystal said.

Additionally, the yacht will feature the elegant main dining venue, Waterside; the Asian-inspired Silk Kitchen & Bar, located in the two-story solarium during the evenings; and the European-inspired Bistro Café, which will offer full service breakfast and lunch and will be a go-to spot for freshly brewed espresso and teas.

Also part of the ship will be Crystal's Palm Court, the Connoisseur Club cigar lounge; Crystal Cove, the heart of the ship where guests will gather for varied guest speakers, pre-dinner cocktails and late-night entertainment; and the only casino on an expedition yacht, the company said.

Enrichment venues will include the Captain’s Lounge, the Expedition Lounge, the Helicopter Lounge and the Library. The Promenade will stretch from Crystal Cove to Waterside and be a more intimate space for guests to enjoy cocktails, conversation and views.

Crystal Endeavor’s PC6 designation will enable her to operate in summer and autumn through medium first-year ice, the company said.

Interior Renderings: