Ullrich to Succeed Juenet at Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas has appointed Andreas Ullrich as Global Market Leader, Passenger Ships & Ferries, taking over for industry legend Jean-Jacques Juenet, who retires in April.

This is a key role involved from the concept stages through the operational life of projects helping ensure that clients are able to make the best commercial decisions based on technical understanding to mitigate risk and promote safety, the company said.

Matthieu de Tugny, COO, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore commented: "This is a very important appointment in an important market where understanding innovation – in new fuels, in new client focused features and, above all, in safety are paramount. As ship size increases, and a new breed of exploration ships take passengers into remote and cold places, we are very pleased to have Andreas on board with us to support us in promoting safety and innovation."

Bureau Veritas classed passenger ship and ferry projects cover a wide range of innovative developments including: SunStone’s four expedition class ships (plus six options) to be built in China; Ponant’s ice-breaking, LNG fuelled, order; MSC Cruise’s LNG fuelled mega ships; Scenic’s polar expedition ship; and Brittany Ferries new LNG fuelled ferry being built at Flensburger.

Ullrich graduated in naval architecture at the University of Rostock in 1989. He has nearly three decades of classification experience, principally with cruise shipping. His classification career began at GL (later to become DNVGL) in 1989. He moved through a number of roles involving responsibility for the management of cruise ship newbuilding projects and ship type manager for passenger ship. He was technical support manager for Carnival Maritime’s AIDA branded fleet and a support expert to the German delegation at IMO – advising on fire protection and passenger ship issues.