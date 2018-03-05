Quadruple Cruise Call in Manila

Four cruise ships made history when they berthed earlier this week at Pier 15 in Manila South Harbor in the Philippines.

The SuperStar Virgo was joined by the Amsterdam from Holland America Line, as well as the Silver Shadow and Costa Atlantica.

The local tourism bureau welcomed all four ships with pier-side greetings, according to a statement.

The Philippines’ tourism industry is off to a promising year, as monthly visitor arrivals hit all-time high of 732,506 in January, based on the latest data disclosed by the Department of Tourism.