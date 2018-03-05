Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Quadruple Cruise Call in Manila

Four ships in Manila

Four cruise ships made history when they berthed earlier this week at Pier 15 in Manila South Harbor in the Philippines.

The SuperStar Virgo was joined by the Amsterdam from Holland America Line, as well as the Silver Shadow and Costa Atlantica.

Pierside welcome in Manila

The local tourism bureau welcomed all four ships with pier-side greetings, according to a statement.

The Philippines’ tourism industry is off to a promising year, as monthly visitor arrivals hit all-time high of 732,506 in January, based on the latest data disclosed by the Department of Tourism.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Turks
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide