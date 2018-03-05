Hobart Joins Forces with ELRO

Hobart and ELRO announced that they have joined forces in the marine sector to offer a well-rounded package to their customers, according to a statement.

Hobart's global marine team will collaborate with ELRO in the new partnership.

Hobart is known for its warewashing solutions, while ELRO is a manufacturer of cooking equipment.

Both strong brands are part of ITW Food Equipment Group, which allows them to now offer coordinated approach with a single face to the customer, which will be Dennis Firchau, business unit manager (pictured).

ELRO will benefit by using Hobart's global footprint, such as its service team and parts supply chain solutions, to address the various needs of the cruise industry, the companies said.