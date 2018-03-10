Silversea Welcomes Back Birute Mary Galdikas

Silversea has announced that primatologist Dr. Biruté Mary Galdikas will join two Silver Discoverer voyages in 2019 as a guest lecturer.

Recognized for her studies and work with the orangutans of Indonesian Borneo in their natural habitat, she is considered the world's foremost authority on the orangutan, according to a prepared news release.

"It was a great honor to have Dr. Galdikas join our guests in 2016 and 2017 to talk about her work in Borneo and personally guide them on their visit to her world-famous Camp Leakey and Orangutan Care Center," said Conrad Combrink, Silversea's senior vice president of strategic development for expeditions and experiences. "We're excited that she will be returning next year to provide additional opportunities for conservation-minded travelers to explore Indonesia and help contribute to the efforts to protect the region's endangered wildlife."

A duo of expedition cruises with departures on June 24 (Darwin to Bali) and July 9 (Bali to Singapore) will explore Indonesia, with an overnight stay in the port of Kumai, gateway to Tanjung Puting National Park and its legendary Camp Leakey.

Operated by Dr. Galdikas' non-profit Orangutan Foundation International (OFI), Camp Leakey is the site of the anthropologist's research in the wild.