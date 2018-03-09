Aranui to Make Maiden Call at Pitcairn Island

The 254-passenger dual-purpose Aranui 5 has released its 2019 sailing schedule, offering 20 departures.

Aranui is also launching two special voyages to the remote Pitcairn Island to kick off the year, the company said, in a news release.

Departing Jan. 10, 2019 and March 21, 2019, the exclusive Pitcairn Island voyages mark the first time the cruise line has offered a different itinerary since its inception, and the first new destinations offered since the Aranui 5 introduced Bora Bora in 2015.

The voyage will depart from Papeete, Tahiti and follow a 13-day itinerary with visits to Adamstown in the Pitcairn Islands, Anaa and Amanu in the Tuamotu Archipelago, Mangareva and Aukena in the Gambiers, and Raivave and Rapa in the Austral Islands.

"We are thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to explore the legendary Pitcairn Island, which has a rich history despite its remote geography removed from modern conveniences," said Eric Wong, Executive Vice President, Americas for the Aranui 5. "The ambience and comforts of the Aranui 5 provide opportunity to relax along their adventuresome journey to some of the world's most secluded islands."

The remaining 2019 voyages will follow Aranui's primary 13-day all-inclusive itinerary, departing Papeete, Tahiti and sailing to Fakarava and Rangiroa in the Tuamotu Archipelago, Bora Bora in the Society Islands, as well as Nuku Hiva, Ua Pou, Hiva Oa, Fatu Hiva, Tahuata and Ua Huka in the Marquesas Islands, where passengers will follow in the footsteps of Herman Melville, Paul Gauguin and other legends.