Seabourn Launches Global Partner Appreciation Event

Seabourn is launching a "Global Partner Appreciation Event" in March to demonstrate its support of the travel professional community worldwide.

Taking place March 5-30, 2018, the line's global sales teams in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia will strengthen the commitment to travel professional partners through an increased number of activities, including seminars, webinars, conferences, events and in-person meetings, the company said, in a prepared statement.

"Our travel professional partners are a tremendous value to Seabourn, and we want to continue to support their growth and success," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of global marketing and sales. "During the Partner Appreciation Event, we will share our stories, news and promotions with our partners so that they are well-equipped with the best information to share with their clients. But most importantly, this is an opportunity for us to thank them and show our appreciation for their support over the years and into the future."

Seabourn's teams will be showcasing a number of new tools to help share the company’s story with travel professionals, including a new 25 minute film showcasing this season's first Antarctica voyage on Seabourn Quest.