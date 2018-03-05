Cruise Industry News 101

American Cruise Lines Announces New Suites

New Suite Class

American Cruise Lines has announced that it will offer 900-square-foot Grand Suites aboard the new American Song.

The company said the ship is the first in a new class of modern riverboats, with the company planning to build five ships.

The American Song will make its inaugural cruise on the Mississippi River October 6, 2018 and the second ship in the series will debut in Summer, 2019.

The new rooms offer panoramic views through floor-to-ceiling glass panels along two walls.

Each suite has a separate living and sleeping area, as well as a spacious marble bath with double vanities. The suites have wrap-around balconies featuring private outdoor dining areas, the perfect place to lounge and enjoy room service or cocktails with friends.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Valencia
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report