American Cruise Lines Announces New Suites

American Cruise Lines has announced that it will offer 900-square-foot Grand Suites aboard the new American Song.

The company said the ship is the first in a new class of modern riverboats, with the company planning to build five ships.

The American Song will make its inaugural cruise on the Mississippi River October 6, 2018 and the second ship in the series will debut in Summer, 2019.

The new rooms offer panoramic views through floor-to-ceiling glass panels along two walls.

Each suite has a separate living and sleeping area, as well as a spacious marble bath with double vanities. The suites have wrap-around balconies featuring private outdoor dining areas, the perfect place to lounge and enjoy room service or cocktails with friends.