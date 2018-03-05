Cruise News Briefs: March 5

A busy week in the cruise industry kicks off on Monday in Florida. A look at the early news:

**The MSC Fantasia became the biggest ship ever to call in Scarborough, Tobago, when it made its inaugural call on March 1 (pictured above).

**Following recently signed agreements to operate duty-free shops aboard the Carnival Horizon, Symphony of the Seas and Celebrity Edge, Starboard Cruise Services announced it will have 360,000 square feet of retail space on cruise ships by 2020, representing 750 brands on more than 90 ships.

**Carnival Cruise Line announced that Queen Latifah will christen the Carnival Horizon in Manhattan in May.

**Due to strong winds and sea swells, the Port of Palm Beach is closed on Monday, and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has elected to use Port Everglades for a turnaround for the Grand Celebration. The line is using buses to get guests back and forth to Palm Beach. The ship is expected back in Palm Beach after a two-day cruise, docking on Wednesday morning.

**With the Adonia making its last call in Trinidad, the ship prepared a cake in the colors of the national flag for the event. The ship has been sold to Azamara and will re-launch as the Azamara Pursuit this summer after a lengthy refit orchestrated by MJM. Carvalho's Agencies was the port agent for the vessel’s final stop in Trinidad for P&O Cruises.

**Scottish ports are looking to build on a record year for cruise traffic in 2017 that saw 761 vessels calls and 680,600 passengers. There are currently 815 vessels and around 821,000 passengers expected in a season which gets underway this month and continues well into the fall, according to Cruise Scotland.