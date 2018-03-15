Cruise Traffic Up in Auckland

Reporting interim results, the Ports of Auckland announced more cruise traffic with overall profits down slightly, attributed to an investment program to become a future-fit port, able to handle Auckland’s relentless growth, according to a statement.

For the six months ended Dec. 31, 2017, the port said it had 42 cruise calls, up 50 percent year-over-year. Traffic is expected to be up around 10 percent for the full year.

“Auckland is growing by around 50,000 people a year and is expected to have a population of two million people by 2028. While Auckland Council and the Government are looking at relocating Auckland’s port over the next few decades, in the interim additional investment is needed so the port can handle the increased demand for freight that will come from this population growth,” said Ports of Auckland Chief Executive, Tony Gibson

The port also recently completed a study on the feasibility of ships plugging-in to the local power grid, which found shorepower was feasible, according to the report.

The port is now developing a detailed business case for shorepower at one cruise berth.

“To meet this need we developed a 30-year master plan which outlines how we can modify the current port to handle growth until such time as a new port is developed. The plan, released in November 2017 for public comment, ends reclamation in the Waitematā harbour and instead focuses on adding capacity through technology, more intensive land use and selective infrastructure development.”

“One aspect of this which is already being felt is the impact of automation on our staff. There will be a reduction or elimination of some roles, while other new roles will develop. It can be difficult for people to navigate these changes and we are committed to helping our people and their families adapt and prosper,” Gibson continued. “As well as the more traditional retraining and redeployment opportunities, we have been working with a futurist to develop a ‘future of work’ training program which will be available to all staff this year. Change can be daunting, but it can also be exciting and rewarding if you have the skills you need to make the most of the opportunities change presents.”