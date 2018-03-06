New Cruise Lines Eye Second-Hand Ships

A number of potential start-up cruise line projects are pounding the ground this week in Florida and abroad, looking for financing and the opportunity to pick from a limited selection of second-hand cruise ships.

Russian Far East Program:

The Far Eastern Federal District in Russia is working with key parties to establish a one-ship cruise line that would homeport in Vladivostok, operating itineraries to Sakhalin Island and the Kamchatka peninsula and south to neighboring countries.

Korea:

South Korea’s Oceans and Fisheries Ministry earmarked financial incentives in 2017 to help drive cruise tourism in South Korea, and is also hoping to help finance a cruise operation which would sail from South Korean ports.

Late last year, the Glory Sea was chartered to the Golden Bridge Cruise Company, a Korean tour operator, to sail a series of cruises from Sokcho.

Cartoon Network:

Cartoon Network came together with key industry players to announce an ambitious plan to offer sailings on a Cartoon Network branded ship later this year from Singapore. Further details have not been released.

Storylines:

Storyines said it would turn “well-loved” commercial cruise ships into residential communities at sea. The UK-based outfit has renderings of interiors on its website, as well photos of the 1964-built Marco Polo.

Cruise Retirement:

Said to be launching later this year, Cruise Retirement “provides an alternative lifestyle choice to people of the 50+ age group that would like to travel extensively.” The company has renderings and photos of the ex-Delphin on its website, which is currently laid up in Eastern Europe.

South America:

Alteza Cruises couldn’t make its South America start-up happen, also hoping to charter the ex-Delphin. Now rumors suggest a new group has formed with a similar business plan, with news coming soon.