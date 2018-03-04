Princess Expands Caribbean Social Impact Program

Princess Cruises and Fathom Travel have announced six additional seven-day social impact cruises in the Caribbean, following what Princess said was a successful inaugural sailing in January with more than 150 guests joining the program.

The cruises, offered aboard the Regal, Royal and Caribbean Princess in March, May, June, July, August and November, will enable guests to join locals for in-depth immersion into island life, a connection with local communities, a donation drop, and community care, making a tangible difference in their lives, Princess stated.

"These additional Travel Deep group sailings allow us to offer our Princess Cruises guests more opportunities to make an impact within the communities in need while adding meaning and a deeper connection during their travels," said Tara Russell, Fathom president and Carnival Corporation global impact lead. "These purpose-driven groups allow travelers to get closer to the places we visit with a chance to come alongside local communities and have more authentic, immersive experiences with locals."

All Travel Deep group sailings include small group leaders and guides, unique onboard events and activities, as well as on-shore opportunities to deeply connect with those living on the islands of the Caribbean.

Highlights of the inaugural eight-day Crown Princess sailing that visited Antiqua, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Amber Cove in January included an in-depth immersion into island life, a connection with local communities, a donation drop, and community care – with optional activities including rebuilding, beach clean-up, reforestation and therapy through arts:

In St. Thomas, the Fathom Travel group on Crown Princess handed out nearly $14,000 worth of baby items, purchased by travelers, to more than 200 young families from the island. In the afternoon, the group helped the local Boys & Girls Club, where they built game tables, repainted facilities and heard stories from local children.

St. Maarten offered a clean-up at Guana Bay, a beach important to three species of sea turtles that nest on the island. More than 1.5 tons of trash was collected and removed. In addition, travelers visited the National Institute of Art, where they interacted with locals and supported their ART HEALS program through participation, and a donation of $1,500.

At Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, one group of 50 travelers took part in the construction of two homes by pouring concrete floors for families who lost their home during hurricanes. Another group of 50 travelers visited a local school and spent time visiting with students. Later, the group planted 400 seeds of mahogany and out-planted 90 seedlings.

Many of the repairs and aid were funded by donations where all proceeds went directly to rebuilding the Loma de la Bestia community in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Those who cannot sail but still wish to offer support can make donations online, Princess stated.