David Skentelbery Named CEO at Grand Bahama Shipyard

Grand Bahama Shipyard today announced it had named David Skentelbery as CEO.

In his role, he will oversee the overall direction and management of in dry-docking and afloat repairs, refits, refurbishments and revitalizations, the company said, in a statement.

Skentelbery has been with the yard since January 2016, initially as Chief Commercial Officer and more recently as acting CEO. He has been in the marine industry for over 40 years and has worked globally in senior management roles and board positions both in shipping companies and shipyards according to a statement.

Skentelbery will play a key role in building strong relationships with government officials and other stakeholders to further develop a highly skilled workforce and sustain the shipyard as one of the Grand Bahama’s largest and most significant economic contributors, Grand Bahama said, in a statement.