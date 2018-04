The new Hondius from Oceanwide Expeditions is launching in time for the summer 2019 Arctic season, according to the cruise company. The 196-guest ship is being built by Croatia's Brodosplit shipyard.

Oceanwide, a Holland-based expedition cruise company, recently showed off the first official interior renderings of the 6,300-ton ship.

Grand Suite:

Hondius Suite:

Twin Porthole Suite:

Lobby:

Observation Lounge:

Observation Lounge:

Lecture Room:

Junior Suite: