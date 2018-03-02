Disney Adds New European Ports for 2019 Summer

Disney Cruise Line has announced new summer 2019 deployment, including its first round-trip cruise from Rome and first-time call to ports in Sweden, France, Spain, Denmark and Northern Ireland.

The Disney Magic will sail in the Mediterranean early in the summer, and then rotate north for cruises later in the summer.

On June 14, 2019, the Disney Magic will sail an eight-night cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome). Ports of call include Salerno (Positano, Amalfi, Pompeii) and La Spezia (Florence, Pisa), Italy; Villefranche (Monte Carlo, Cannes, Nice) and Marseilles, France; and Barcelona, Spain.

Disney Cruise Line will call on seven new ports in Europe for the first time in 2019, including Gothenburg and Nynashamn (Stockholm), Sweden; Toulon (Provence) and Brest, France; Cartagena, Spain; Fredericia, Denmark; and Belfast, Northern Ireland, the company said.

The company also announced the Wonder will be back in Alaska for 2019, sailing five-, seven- and nine-night itineraries from Vancouver.

In the Caribbean, the Fantasy will sail a number of special crusies in 2019. The special itineraries include a three-night Bahamian cruise departing Aug. 7, a six-night western Caribbean cruise departing June 30, an eight-night southern Caribbean cruise departing June 22, and an 11-night southern Caribbean cruise departing July 27.

In 2019, the Disney Dream will sail a series of cruises that include two stops at Castaway Cay, Disney said, in a statement.

On June 19, July 3 and July 17, 2019, the Disney Dream will sail from Port Canaveral on four-night Bahamian cruises to Nassau, plus two stops at Castaway Cay.

On June 14, June 23, June 28, July 7, July 12 and July 21, 2019, the Disney Dream will sail from Port Canaveral on five-night Bahamian cruises to Nassau, plus two stops at Castaway Cay.