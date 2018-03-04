Zero-Emission Buses for Greater Victoria

GreenPower Motor Company has announced the sale of two EV550 all-electric double-decker buses to CVS Cruise Victoria, which will primarily be used for transportation of passengers from the cruise ship terminal at Ogden Point in Victoria, Canada.

To facilitate the purchase, GreenPower said it worked with a third-party leasing company to create a five-year leasing program specifically designed for CVS.

CVS offers tours to cruise ship passengers and aims to do so using only all-electric double decker buses by 2021, according to GreenPower.

The Vancouver-based bus manufacturer said in a prepared statement that pollution mitigation is a top priority in Victoria and the Ogden Point Master Plan states that minimizing negative impacts on the neighboring community is a key objective as part of the development of a valuable cultural and recreational amenity for the region.

The company stated that the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA), which oversees the cruise ship operations at Ogden Point, has set a goal of reducing the diesel emissions, smell and noise from the buses presently servicing the cruise ships to build a world-class tourism and visitor experience”

According to Greenpower, located on First Nation lands, GVHA’s mission also includes recognizing, respecting, and communicating the First Nation history of the area and developing the Site as a focal point for economic and cultural partnership with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations.