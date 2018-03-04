Carnival Kicks Off Travel Agent Engagement Program

Carnival Cruise Line kicked off its 2018 Carnival Conversations travel agent engagement program in San Antonio, Texas last week.

Seven Carnival Conversations events featuring a panel of Carnival executives are planned through November 2018, according to a statement.

Carnival said it is introducing an enhanced Carnival Conversations format designed to offer more targeted training for agents as well as roundtable discussions to gather feedback from agents on how the line can provide the best sales and service to partners.

Each event will feature a panel discussion with Carnival executives on sales and marketing techniques highlighting technology, group sales, social media, as well as general marketing and business acquisition. At the conclusion of each general session, agents will be assigned to smaller roundtable breakout sessions of up to 10 people to discuss topics more in-depth and garner feedback with Carnival sales team members, Carnival said.

"In creating our new series of Carnival Conversations events, we worked closely with agents in developing a format that would maximize their training and development and give them tools they could implement immediately after the event," said Carnival's Senior Vice President of Sales & Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez. "This program is richer in content than ever before and is designed to supplement the hundreds of additional field trainings we offer throughout the year."