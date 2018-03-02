Costa Venezia’s Inaugural 2019 Cruise from Italy to Japan

Costa Crociere has announced the first sailing of its new Costa Venezia, which enters service next March.

She will sail a 53-day cruise leaving from Trieste on March 8, 2019, arriving in Yokohama, Japan, on April 29.

The Venezia will call in Italy, Croatia, Greece and Israel before transiting the Suez Canal and making calls in Jordan, Oman, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Next will be calls in India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. The last leg of the cruise will be from Singapore to Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and finally Japan.

The itinerary can be split into three different legs, Trieste-Dubai, (20 days) Dubai-Singapore (18 days) and Singapore-Yokohama (17 days), or combinations of the three legs.

Said to be designed for the Chinese market, the inaugural cruise is currently the only cruise announced and open to bookings on the new ship.

The 135,500-ton Costa Venezia will have 2,116 cabins for a total of 5,260 passengers. A second sister ship also designed for the Chinese market will be delivered by Fincantieri in 2020.