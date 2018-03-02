Bolidt: 'Durability and Quality'

Bolidt Synthetic Products & Systems will provide marine flooring and decking to the new Norwegian Bliss and Encore, and is also working on refit projects for the Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Jewel and Pride of America, according to a company statement.

Jacco van Overbeek, Director, Maritime Division, Bolidt, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to work on the Norwegian Bliss and Encore projects. (Norwegian) is extremely pleased with the systems we are supplying, which fully meet their exacting requirements for durability and quality.”

The Norwegian Bliss will debut in the Alaska market in June, featuring 6,700 square meters of the Bolideck Select Hard, which will mainly be used as an underlay surface on steel balconies.

Also used extensively is Bolideck Select Soft, the company said, a synthetic system that has high anti-skid properties. Around 8,900 square meters of Bolideck Select Soft has been used in various areas onboard.

Bolidt’s Future Teak is also featured heavily on the vessel, with 5,575 square meters aboard the ship, mostly on cabin balconies and public spaces.

Similar to the Norwegian Joy, which debuted in 2017, Bolidt also provided the surface for the ship's go-kart track, using Bolideck Racetrack, a synthetic material based on established road surfacing technology, that has been modified to ensure suitable levels of durability and slip resistance for racing karts.

The company also works closely with Norwegian on refit projects which includes refurbishing balconies, replacing teak and other surfaces with Future Teak, and installation of Bolideck Select Soft in public spaces.

Upcoming drydock projects include the Sun, Star, Breakaway, Jewel and the Pride of America.

Sime Utkovic, Senior Director Technical Operations, Norwegian, said: “We greatly value our longstanding relationship with Bolidt, which currently extends to all of the ships in our fleet. We tend to involve them from an early stage of our newbuild and refit projects, as their ideas and expertise are always invaluable in delivering what we envision. Moreover, Bolidt has demonstrated on many occasions that it can successfully deliver large scale projects, on schedule, with products that are visually attractive, durable and easy to maintain.”