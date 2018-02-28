Jean-Michel Cousteau to Join Crystal Sailings

Oceanographic expert Jean-Michel Cousteau will join Crystal Cruises for three voyages this year, hosting onboard lecturers on all three ocean-going ships in the fleet, the company said.

The voyages set to feature Cousteau’s intriguing presentations are the Crystal Serenity’s March 12th “Far East Vistas” voyage from Manila to Singapore; Crystal Symphony’s November 8th “Amazon Discovery” voyage round-trip from Fort Lauderdale; and Crystal Esprit’s December 9th “West Indies Yachting Explorer” voyage round-trip from Marigot, St. Martin through deep Caribbean.

“We are pleased to welcome Jean-Michel back on board this year to share his distinct perspectives on the wildlife and future of the oceans,” says Keith Cox, Vice President of Entertainment. “Our guests relish the opportunity to learn from leading experts as they explore the world, and Jean-Michel is the foremost authority on the very oceans they sail, as he’s dedicated his life to conserving them.”

In addition to lectures tailored to the region of each sailing, Cousteau will offer interactive and engaging presentations discussing his father’s legend and his own legacy, the company said, as well as insights into ocean life that most captivates him, including the delicate balance of the roles of orcas and sharks.

Cousteau, who is the founder of the Ocean Futures Society, will also share with travelers his conservation efforts.