Bureau Veritas Launches E-Certification

E-certificates now delivered by email or accessible via the My VeriSTAR mobile application and the VeriSTAR Info desktop portal. Bureau Veritas is now issuing both classification and statutory e-certificates following pilot tests with ship owners and flag states, according to press release.

Bureau Veritas digital certificates may now be issued on behalf of 52 flag states, representing 72% of the Bureau Veritas classed fleet.

E-certificates make life simpler for masters, ship owners and their staff as the related paperwork is time-consuming and can be expensive, the company said.

E-certificates, delivered by email or accessible via the My VeriSTAR mobile application and the VeriSTAR Info desktop portal, reduce the administrative burden both onboard and ashore.

Patrick Le-Dily, Vice-President, Legal Compliance & Regulatory Management, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore commented: "With a significant number of flag states providing their support to this project we now expect to see the rapid development of e-certification. The pace of that development should increase as more flag states come onboard."

"We continue to digitize the class business," commented Laurent Hentges, Vice-President, Operational Excellence and Information Systems.

Bureau Veritas e-certificates display the usual content and layout of class and statutory documents and they incorporate an electronic signature.

Every time a Bureau Veritas surveyor goes onboard a vessel a new version of the e-certificate is issued to reflect either the endorsement or the renewal of the required certification. Endorsement, managed via e-certification, requires that no document now will need to be manually signed and stamped.

April 22, 2018
