Mark Robinson Named Chief Commercial Officer at Global Ports

Global Ports Holding has announced the appointment of Mark Robinson as Chief Commercial Officer. He will be based in Barcelona, Spain and will report directly to CEO Emre Sayın.

During Robinson's 30-year career in the cruise and tourism industry to date, he has held a variety of senior roles, including Chief Commercial Officer of Portaventura World Parks & Resorts, President of Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services - a company that he founded in 2003, where he oversaw the growth of the business from a one port ground operator to a global service provider. Previously, he was Vice President of Onboard Revenues and Ground Services at Festival Cruises.

Emre Sayin CEO of Global Port holdings said:

“I am delighted that Mark will be joining our team at this exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with him as we strive to continually improve the experience of the passengers and the cruise ships in our ports. Mark brings with him a wealth of experience spanning operations, infrastructure and management, and he will help to deliver the development of ancillary services as part of our core strategy.”

Robinson commented:

“I am looking forward to be joining Global Port Holdings, a company that I admire, and that has an exciting vision and international growth strategy. It is an exciting proposition to work with the team to grow new and existing ports within the GPH portfolio, with a focus on destination development and strategic opportunities. This will importantly be delivered with the needs of the cruise lines and their guests at front of mind.”